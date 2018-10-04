Kyrie Irving says he plans on re-signing with Celtics

Kyrie Irving says he plans on re-signing with the Boston Celtics next season.

"If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here next year," Irving said at an event for season ticket holders at TD Garden on Thursday night.

Irving, 26, is entering the final year of his contract. He hinted last month that he would like to stay in Boston, but cited "financial implications" as the reason why he has not immediately signed a new deal.

If Irving had signed an extension with Boston this past summer, he would have potentially left more than $80 million on the table than if he waits and re-signs with the Celtics next summer.

Irving joined Boston in a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers last August, but his season ended in March as he dealt with persistent knee trouble.