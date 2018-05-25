Lakers to give LiAngelo Ball a look in pre-draft workout

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The Los Angeles Lakers will take a closer look at LiAngelo Ball when Lonzo Ball's brother participates in a pre-draft workout with the team on Tuesday.

The second of the three Ball brothers will join St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams, UCLA's Thomas Welsh, Virginia's Devon Hall, Syracuse's Tyus Battle and Arizona's Dusan Ristic in the workout.

Team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have been holding pre-draft workouts with Friday's session including the likes of Duke guard Grayson Allen and Maryland guard Kevin Huerter among others.

LaVar Ball has made it no secret that he wants all three of his sons - Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo - to play together for the Lakers, who drafted Lonzo with the second overall pick last year.

LiAngelo, a 6-5 wing, recently returned from Lithuania where he played for Vytautas Prienu in the Lithuanian league and averaged 12.6 points. LiAngelo left UCLA during his freshman season that started with controversy after he and two other teammates were arrested on suspicion of shoplifting during a team trip in China.

LiAngelo, 19, hopes to show the Lakers that he can not only play at the next level but that he will be a good fit alongside his brother, who earned second-team All-Rookie honors after averaging 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games last season.

"The Lakers are my priority for sure," LiAngelo said recently on the Marcellus and Travis show on ESPNLA radio. "I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. When we get older, we will get stronger, faster and a better feel for the game."

"I'm willing to play for other teams but my priority is to play with my brother."

While LaVar Ball has been outspoken at times about the coaching and handling of Lonzo at times last season, the Big Baller Brand CEO wants to see all three of his sons eventually playing for the Lakers. LaMelo, 16, also spent this past season playing in Lithuania.

The Lakers own the 25th and 47th picks in next month's draft.

"First priority is to get Gelo on the Lakers," LaVar said on ESPNLA radio recently. "Everybody In the world says, hey, it won't work. This is the best fit. Look for the position they need. You say Lonzo needs to [get] stronger and [be a better] shooter. I'm bringing you a stronger one and a shooter. He's a pure scorer."

"Gelo has to be seen - not talking about on a highlight tape - in person, to see what type of guy he is, the way he's built. The way he plays the game. Whenever they play together, they are great together."