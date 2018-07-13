Lakers PG Lonzo Ball to have arthroscopic surgery on left knee

Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair his ailing left knee.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Friday that their point guard will have the surgery. Ball has a torn meniscus in his left knee, sources told ESPN last month.

Ball has spent much of the offseason trying to go over all options for how to treat the knee, including platelet-rich plasma injection treatment and staying off the knee for a month after the season ended, as ESPN reported in June.

Ball was able to work in the weight room to try to add muscle but had returned to basketball activities on the court only briefly last month.

When asked on Wednesday whether Ball needed surgery, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka declined to talk about the point guard's knee other than to say that Ball is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

"I'll just say, I know he's evaluating with his management team a number of things," Pelinka said. "The good news is all the things they're evaluating as his options have him 100 percent ready for training camp. ... We're just excited to know he's going to be 100 percent available for training camp."