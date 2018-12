Larry Fitzgerald defended Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday after a video showing the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle apparently poking the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver in the eye went viral.

Suh responded with a tweet thanking Fitzgerald.

Suh's apparent eye poke happened in the Rams' 31-9 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday.

The veteran defensive tackle has been fined several times for questionable play in his career and has been called "dirty" by players in the past.