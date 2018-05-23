Lenny Dykstra arrested for threatening Uber driver, drugs

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday morning in Linden, New Jersey, after allegedly threatening an Uber driver while in possession of drugs, according to NJ.com.

The website reported that authorities said Dykstra, 55, was charged with making terroristic threats and a number of drug offenses.?

The Uber driver told the police that he picked up Dykstra in Linden and when he refused to change the agreed-upon destination, Dykstra pulled out a gun, pointed it at his head and threatened to kill him. The man said he sped into a parking lot next to the Linden police station, honked his horn and fled the vehicle.?

According to NJ.com, police did not find a gun but did find cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy and took Dykstra into custody at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Dykstra spent more than six months in prison in 2013 for stealing valuables from his California mansion and selling them after he had filed for bankruptcy.?

Dykstra played from 1985 to '96 and was a three-time All-Star known for his fiery personality and aggressive play. He was a member of the 1986 Mets championship team and was on the 1993 Phillies team that made it to the World Series, losing to the Blue Jays.