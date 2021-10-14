LiAngelo Ball set to play for Charlotte Hornets' G League team, source says

The Charlotte Hornets signed guard LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract Thursday, paving the way for him to eventually sign with their G League team, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ball, who averaged 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 17.4 minutes across five games for the Hornets' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, is expected to be released from the deal he signed Thursday in the coming days as a precursor to him joining the Greensboro Swarm for the upcoming G League season, the source said.

The Hornets announced they signed Ball but their news release had no indication of their plans to waive him and sign him to their G League team.

Over the final days of training camp across the NBA, there are a flurry of these moves on virtually every roster, as teams figure out who is going to claim their final open roster spots and two-way contracts, as well as who they identify as candidates for their G League teams.

Teams have to get down to the regular season roster limits -- 15 players on the active roster, plus two spots for two-way contracts -- by the end of the day Monday, ahead of the season starting on Tuesday.

The Athletic first reported that Ball would join the Hornets' G League team.