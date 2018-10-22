Longhorns QB Sam Ehlinger on track to play Saturday

Texas coach Tom Herman said Monday that quarterback Sam Ehlinger is "on schedule" to return this weekend from a first-degree sprain to his throwing shoulder.

Herman said Ehlinger, who injured the shoulder Oct. 13 against Baylor, threw the 20 times Sunday. He's expected to ramp that up as the week goes along.

"Sam's progress is great," Herman said. "It's another thing to let the ball rip and roar around the field during a practice. We'll know more (Tuesday) when we put the pads on."

Texas, ranked No. 6, travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday.