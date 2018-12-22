Two LSU football players questioned, released without arrest after fatal shooting

Two LSU athletes were taken into custody for questioning and later released by police without arrest after a fatal shooting Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WBRZ, citing sources, reported that the athletes are members of the team, and a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that one is sophomore running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The other player was not identified.

The victim, who was not an LSU athlete, was found fatally shot in the backseat of a truck, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely told the Baton Rouge Advocate.

The athletes called 911 and waited at the scene. They were questioned and then released from police custody. McKneely told the Advocate that no arrest or charges are expected to be filed against the pair as of Saturday.

Edwards-Helaire is the Tigers' second-leading rusher this season, with 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 136 carries. No. 11 LSU meets No. 8 UCF in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1 (ESPN, 1 p.m.).

"We have today been in constant contact with law enforcement regarding this terrible situation. Right now, our concern is for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said in a statement. "They have been involved in a traumatic incident and we have made our counselors available to assist immediately. All questions regarding the investigation should be directed to law enforcement at this time."