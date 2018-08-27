Manu Ginobili announces retirement

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili, 41, announced Monday that he is retiring.

"Today, with a wide range of feelings, I'm announcing my retirement from basketball," he said on . "It's been a fabulous journey. Way beyond my wildest dreams."

Ginobili, a future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, had been working out regularly at the Spurs' practice facility as he considered his decision to retire.

His decision brings a historic 16-season run with the Spurs to an end. He is one of the most decorated international players in basketball history, a four-time NBA champion, a two-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist for Argentina and a Euroleague MVP.

Ginobili had one year left on his contract, worth $2.5 million.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski contributed to this report.