Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler returning to Diamondbacks

Brad Ziegler is headed back to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who acquired the veteran reliever for a minor league pitcher Tuesday in a trade with the Miami Marlins, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

The trade was first reported by The Athletic.

Miami will receive 24-year-old right-hander Tommy Eveld, who is is 3-2 with a 1.11 ERA in two levels in the Diamondbacks' system this season. He is currently at Double-A Jackson.

Ziegler, 38, spent parts of six seasons with the Diamondbacks from 2011 to 2016, posting a 2.49 ERA and 62 saves over that stretch.

Ziegler got off to a rough start this season with the Marlins and ultimately was removed from the closer's role, but the right-hander has pitched to a 0.64 ERA in his past 28 appearances. He is 1-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 10 saves in 53 games this season with Miami.

Ziegler joins an already deep Diamondbacks bullpen that includes closer Brad Boxberger (25 saves, 3.49 ERA), Archie Bradley (3 saves, 3.02 ERA), T.J. McFarland (1 save, 1.78 ERA) and Yoshihisa Hirano (2.33 ERA).

Ziegler will be a free agent after this season.

ESPN's Jerry Crasnick contributed to this report.