Matt Kemp, Robinson Chirinos tossed after collision at plate

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp and Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos were both ejected from Wednesday night's game at Dodger Stadium after a collision at the plate caused both benches to clear.

Kemp was attempting to score from second base on Enrique Hernandez's two-out single to right field in the bottom of the third inning. But with Chirinos receiving the throw well ahead of him, Kemp lowered his shoulder and barreled into him.

After Kemp was tagged out to end the inning, Chirinos got up and shoved him. Kemp returned the shove and both benches and bullpens emptied and formed a scrum at the plate.

No punches were thrown, but Kemp and Chirinos were both ejected. Joc Pederson replaced Kemp in left field, and Carlos Perez replaced Chirinos.

Rules have been put in place to outlaw runners from plowing into catchers, and catchers have to give runners a lane to the plate in most cases. In this play, the throw home took Chirinos directly into Kemp's path to the plate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.