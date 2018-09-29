Mets' David Wright plays four innings in final career start

New York Mets third baseman David Wright returned to the starting lineup for the first time since 2016 on Saturday, playing four innings against the Miami Marlins and leaving to a standing ovation from the sold-out crowd at Citi Field.

The team captain went 0-for-1 with a walk against the Marlins and was removed after two plate appearances as planned. On defense, he handled a one-hopper to third base with no problem.

Wright, who fouled out to first base his final time up, took his position before the top of the fifth inning. Mets manager Mickey Callaway then came out of the dugout to make a lineup change, and Wright began his slow walk off the field.

As he exited, Wright shook hands with third-base umpire Mike Winters, saluted and thumped his chest toward fans and hugged each of his teammates, who poured out of the dugout to salute the captain.

Fans stood and cheered Wright for about 3 minutes, 15 seconds.

Wright later appeared in the SNY broadcast booth and described his farewell with the franchise as "incredible" and "emotional."

"Mets fans, the city, have gone over the top with this. I didn't know what to expect tonight. I thought I got all of my tears out, but I got in that clubhouse [after leaving the game] and they started flowing again," he said. "What a night."

"If I could say thank you a million time to these fans, this city, this organization ... it's first class," he said.

On Friday, Wright made his first appearance in the majors since May 2016, appearing as a pinch hitter against the Marlins. He has battled neck, back and shoulder injuries that required surgery.

Unable to overcome his physical setbacks, he said he expects Saturday to mark his last big league game.

Wright has played his entire career with the Mets after they selected him with a supplemental pick in the first round of the 2001 draft.

He made his major league debut at age 21 in 2004, and went on to be named to seven All-Star Games. He won two Gold Gloves and a pair of Silver Slugger awards, in 2007 and 2008.

