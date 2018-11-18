Mike MacIntyre won't return as Colorado head coach

Colorado's Mike MacIntyre has been informed by school officials that he will not be retained next season as the Buffaloes' head coach, sources told ESPN.

MacIntyre is in his sixth season at Colorado, which has lost six straight games, including a 30-7 setback Saturday to Utah.

Denver7 News had reported last week that Colorado would part ways with MacIntyre, but athletic director Rick George said in a statement that he had not made any "decisions regarding the future of the program."

MacIntyre led Colorado to the Pac-12 championship game in 2016 and earned national coach of the year honors.

He is 30-44 overall as the Buffaloes' coach.

George wants to hire a recognizable name with previous head-coaching experience, according to sources. Possible candidates include former Oregon coach and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin and West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen, who may be interested in making a move after the season.