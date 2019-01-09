Mike McCarthy says his two options were 'New York or stay out'

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he plans to coach in the NFL again. It just won't be next season.

McCarthy, 55, said Wednesday that he will sit out the 2019 season.

"I'll be locked and loaded and ready to go for next year," McCarthy told ESPN.

McCarthy pursued only one job, the New York Jets head coaching position, but sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Adam Gase was expected to fill that position. McCarthy interviewed with the Jets last weekend but declined the chance to interview with the Browns.

"We looked at everything, and it was either New York or stay out. That was our outlook," McCarthy said. "My family's excited. We were eating dinner when I got the message [about the Jets], and they all started cheering. So it was kind of funny. I think it tells you where they're at."

McCarthy and his wife, Jessica, a Green Bay native, have five children, four of whom are still school-aged.

McCarthy went 135-85-2 in 12-plus years but was fired with four games left in the 2018 season. His team won Super Bowl XLV and reached the NFC Championship Game three other times, most recently in 2016. His teams made the playoffs nine times in all, including a franchise-record eight straight from 2009-16.

Following the Super Bowl title, McCarthy had a street named after him near the stadium. Mike McCarthy Way intersects with Holmgren Way, which runs into Lombardi Avenue.

McCarthy's decision came on the same day his successor, Matt LaFleur, was introduced as the Packers' next head coach.