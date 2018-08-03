Nate Diaz booked to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3

Nate Diaz is back.

The UFC has booked a fight between Diaz and lightweight Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The UFC is expected to formally announce the fight at a news conference Friday in Los Angeles. A main event has yet to be finalized for the card

The fight with Poirier will mark Diaz's first since August 2016, when he lost a majority decision to Conor McGregor. Diaz (19-11) is considered one of the top stars in the sport.

Poirier (24-5, 1 NC) has won his past three fights. He most recently defeated Eddie Alvarez by second-round TKO this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night in Calgary.