Nebraska coach Scott Frost has over $165K in memorabilia stolen

More than $165,000 in memorabilia was stolen from the unoccupied home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost over the weekend, according to Lincoln, Nebraska police.

Burglars took two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon rings, two UCF rings and five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, Capt. Danny Reitan said Monday.

The home in southwest Lincoln is currently under renovation. Police believe thieves entered through an unlocked garage, Reitan said. There are currently no suspects.

Frost, a former Nebraska quarterback whose team won a share of the national title in his senior year of 1997, returned to his alma mater in December amid great fanfare. He has been hailed as a savior of the proud program, which last won a conference title in 1999 and has endured four coaching changes since 2004.

The 43-year-old coach led UCF to a 13-0 season in 2017 and a postseason victory over Auburn. He spent seven years as an assistant coach at Oregon before taking over at UCF two years ago.

Frost and his wife have an eight-month-old son. The family has not yet moved into the home. Frost did not immediately respond to a request for comment through the athletic department at Nebraska.