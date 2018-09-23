NFL promptly defends latest roughing-the-passer flag against Clay Matthews

The NFL took the unusual step Sunday of expressing immediate support for a roughing-the-passer penalty against Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews, the latest in a series of controversial efforts to protect quarterbacks this season.

Referee Craig Wrolstad penalized Matthews for landing on Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith late in the third quarter at FedEx Field. In a tweet sent shortly thereafter with video of the play, the NFL cited Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9(b) in justifying Wrolstad's decision.

Among other specifications, that rule prohibits players from falling with all or most of their body weight on quarterbacks. The NFL made it a point of emphasis for this season, in part because Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone last season on a similar hit,

There were an NFL-record 21 roughing-the-passer penalties through the first two weeks of the 2018 season.

Matthews is the first NFL player since at least 2001 to be penalized three times for roughing the passer in the first three games of a season. He entered 2018 with a total of four roughing penalties in his 10-year career.

A roughing penalty against Matthews in Week 2 wiped out a Packers interception that would have clinched a victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The game ended in a tie. Afterwards, Matthews joined many other players in saying they do not know how to avoid landing on quarterbacks in some instances.

"I know there's an emphasis on protecting quarterbacks," he said, "but it's gotten out of control. I don't know what else to do."