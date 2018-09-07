Nicco Montano transported to hospital prior to weigh-in

Saturday night's UFC 228 co-main event is in serious jeopardy.

Nicco Montano, the UFC women's flyweight champion, was transported to a local Dallas hospital Friday morning prior to the official weigh-ins, according to multiple sources.

UFC officials declined to confirm whether her title fight against Valentina Shevchenko is canceled, but according to sources, the fight is very much in doubt.

The fight would be Montano's first title defense. Shevchenko told ESPN on Thursday that she didn't believe the fight would happen until she was facing her in the cage on Saturday night.