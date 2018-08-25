Nick Young arrested after refusing to cooperate with police

Los Angeles police say former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested in Hollywood during a late-night stop for a routine traffic violation.

Officer Mike Lopez, a department spokesman, told The Associated Press that Young was arrested Friday for delaying an investigation, a misdemeanor.

Lopez says Young didn't obey the officers, became upset and caused a delay.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records, Young, 33, was arrested just before midnight local time Friday and released on $10,000 bail about three and a half hours later.

The next court date in the case is set for Sept. 19.

Young, who currently is a free agent, averaged 7.3 points per game last season for the reigning champion Warriors. He has not publicly commented on the incident.

A representative of Young could not be immediately reached for comment. A telephone message was left by the AP at the office of the agent who represented him when he signed with the Warriors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.