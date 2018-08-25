Nick Young arrested after reportedly refusing to cooperate with police

Former Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young was arrested Friday night in Hollywood, California, according to online court records.

TMZ reports that Young was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge after he refused to cooperate with police during a traffic stop.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department records, Young was arrested just before midnight local time Friday and released on $10,000 bail about three and a half hours later.

The next court date in the case is set for Sept. 19.

Young, who currently is a free agent, averaged 7.3 points per game last season for the reigning champion Warriors. He has not publicly commented on the incident.