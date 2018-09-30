Notre Dame loses OL Alex Bars for season, 'devastating' Brian Kelly says

Notre Dame standout offensive lineman Alex Bars will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Saturday's win over Stanford.

Coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that while Bars hadn't been officially diagnosed, "our doctors fear the worst is possible here with the knee," as the injury impacted both the ACL and MCL in Bars' left knee.

Bars, the starting left guard and a team captain for No. 6 Notre Dame, sustained the injury midway through the third quarter of a 38-17 win.

"It's devastating for us," Kelly said. "I feel so bad for the kid."

Bars is a fifth-year senior who started 27 games during the past three seasons, mostly at guard with a few at tackle. An ankle injury cost him the second half of the 2015 season.

Senior Trevor Ruhland, who replaced Bars against Stanford, and sophomore Aaron Banks are expected to handle Bars' responsibilities going forward. Notre Dame next plays this week at Virginia Tech.