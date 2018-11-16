Nuggets hire Sue Bird to front office as basketball operations associate

The Denver Nuggets have added championship experience to their front office.

Three-time WNBA champ Sue Bird has joined the Nuggets as basketball operations associate, the team announced Friday.

"We are very excited to have Sue join our organization," Nuggets president Tim Connelly said. "Her résumé certainly speaks for itself, and as a still active player she will offer an extremely unique perspective."

Bird, an 11-time WNBA All-Star for the Seattle Storm, just concluded her 16th season in the league with her third championship.

"I'm really excited to join the Denver Nuggets organization," Bird said. "I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to learning from some of the best."

Bird, 38, is first in WNBA history in games played (508), minutes played (16,173) and assists (2,831).