Ohio State DE Nick Bosa to miss game against Tulane

Ohio State standout defensive end Nick Bosa will miss Saturday's game against Tulane, coach Urban Meyer said Monday.

Bosa left No. 4 OSU's win over TCU with a lower abdominal strain. Bosa had five tackles and a strip sack in the end zone when he suffered the injury with 13:49 left in the third quarter.

He was injured rushing TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson. He was down on the field for a few minutes before medical trainers came to check on him.

Last season, Bosa had 32 total tackles (14.5 for a loss) and a team leading seven sacks. Additionally, he had two pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and a blocked kick.