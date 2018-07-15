Open Championship 2018: Tournament news, schedule, coverage and analysis

The Open Championship returns to Carnoustie -- dubbed by many as Car-Nasty because of the difficulty of the links course -- for the first time since 2007.

Open Championship 2018: 411

Dates: July 19-22

Location: Carnoustie Golf Links

Previous champions at Carnoustie: Tommy Armour (1931); Henry Cotton (1937); Ben Hogan (1953); Gary Player (1968); Tom Watson (1975); Paul Lawrie (1999); Padraig Harrington (2007)

Previewing The Open