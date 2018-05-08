Orioles' Dylan Bundy first in modern MLB history to give up 4 HR and record no outs

Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy had a historic first Tuesday night...but not one you want to be remembered for.

Bundy became the first pitcher in modern MLB history to give up four home runs without recording an out, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

In the first inning of the Orioles' game with the Kansas City Royals in Baltimore, Bundy faced seven hitters. He allowed four homers, seven base runners, two walks and seven runs. He did not record an out.

Royals left fielder Jon Jay led off with an infield single. Right fielder Jorge Soler homered to center. Third baseman Mike Moustakas homered to right. Catcher Salvador Perez homered to center. First baseman Lucas Duda walked on four pitches. Designated hitter Whit Merrifield walked. Left fielder Alex Gordon homered to right, driving in Duda and Merrifield.

Bundy's night was done.

He has allowed 17 earned runs over his last nine innings covering three starts. Even so, Tuesday was an aberration. He had allowed only one home run over his first six starts of the season.

Mike Wright then came in for Baltimore and gave up a single to shortstop Alcides Escobar before the ninth batter, second baseman Ryan Goins, flied out. The crowd responded with a mock cheer. All told, the Royals had nine hits in the inning, scored 10 runs and tied a club record with four homers.

Information from he Associated Press was used in this report.