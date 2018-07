The Baltimore Orioles are sending right-handed starter Kevin Gausman to the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports.

Gausman, 27, is 5-8 with a 4.43 ERA for the Orioles this season.

The move was first reported by Fancred.

It is the second trade between the teams this week. The Braves also got right-handed reliever Brad Brach from the O's for international bonus money.