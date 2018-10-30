Packers trade safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to Redskins

The Green Bay Packers have traded free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins for a 2019 fourth-round draft pick, sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network first reported the trade.

Clinton-Dix, 25, has been a starter since his rookie season in 2014, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. He was a first-round draft pick and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Redskins are in first place in the NFC East with a 5-2 record.

In his Pro Bowl season, Clinton-Dix had five interceptions, but he had a down season last year as the Packers' entire defense struggled. He's off to a better start this season with three interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble in the first seven weeks.

Clinton-Dix has been ultra-reliable, playing all but eight defensive snaps last season. He once had a streak of 2,033 straight defensive plays on the field.

The Redskins have D.J. Swearinger, who has played at a high level most of the season as an in-the-box safety who occasionally must play deep. He's intercepted three passes, including two in Sunday's win over the New York Giants. Second-year Montae Nicholson has started every game at free safety and gives them speed in the middle. But he hasn't made the impact they had anticipated this season in terms of big plays. Clinton-Dix gives the Redskins another player who can perform both roles and has done so at a high level.

But the real issue has been depth. Washington placed rookie Troy Apke on injured reserve Monday with a hamstring injury. The Redskins have Deshazor Everett as their main backup. He's considered a special teams standout. Until this trade, their fourth safety was undrafted free agent Kenny Ladler, another special teams performer.

Even after this trade, Washington should have 10 draft picks next offseason; the Redskins hope to land four compensatory picks based on last offseason. They've placed a greater emphasis on acquiring compensatory picks. If Clinton-Dix leaves in free agency and signs a big contract elsewhere, the Redskins could be in line for another compensatory pick in the 2020 draft.

The Packers have let their last two high-priced safeties -- Morgan Burnett and Micah Hyde -- leave in free agency, and Clinton-Dix likely will want a deal that comes in at around the $8 million a year mark next season.

The move leaves the Packers with former undrafted free agents Kentrell Brice and Jermaine Whitehead as their top two safeties. It could mean more playing time for 2017 second-round pick Josh Jones, who has played primarily on special teams this season.

The Packers also traded running back Ty Montgomery to the Ravens on Tuesday.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky and John Keim contributed to this report.