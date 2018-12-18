Patriots Tom Brady ties NFL record with 14th Pro Bowl selection

New England Patriots star Tom Brady tied a NFL record with his 14th Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday, while new breakout stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and undrafted Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay earned their first.

Brady joined Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen as the only five players with 14 Pro Bowl selections, according to ESPN Stats and Information. But the Patriots only had two players selected to the Jan. 27 game in Orlando, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore joining Brady.

The surging Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, led all teams with seven Pro Bowl selections, continuing their hot streak after last Thursday night's win over the division rival Chiefs.

QB Philip Rivers, C Mike Pouncey, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Keenan Allen, DE Melvin Ingram and safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips were selected; it's the most the Chargers have had since 10 players made the trip to Hawaii in 2008.

The Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers had six selections apiece. The New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys each had five -- including Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who earned his 12th Pro Bowl selection, moving him into a tie for ninth place in NFL history.

AFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes; Philip Rivers; Tom Brady

Running back: James Conner; Melvin Gordon; Phillip Lindsay

Fullback: Anthony Sherman

Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins; Tyreek Hill; Antonio Brown; Keenan Allen

Tackle: Taylor Lewan; Alejandro Villanueva*; Eric Fisher

Guard: David DeCastro; Marshal Yanda*; Quenton Nelson

Center: Maurkice Pouncey; Mike Pouncey

Tight end: Travis Kelce; Eric Ebron

Defense

Defensive end: J.J. Watt; Myles Garrett; Melvin Ingram

Interior lineman: Geno Atkins; Jurrell Casey; Cameron Heyward

Outside linebacker: Von Miller; Jadeveon Clowney; Dee Ford

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley; Benardrick McKinney

Cornerback: Xavien Howard; Jalen Ramsey; Stephon Gilmore; Denzel Ward

Free safety: Derwin James; Eric Weddle

Strong safety: Jamal Adams

Special teams

Kicker: Jason Myers

Long snapper: To be named by coach

Punter: Brett Kern

Return specialist: Andre Roberts

Special teamer: Adrian Phillips

NFC Roster

Offense

Quarterback: Drew Brees; Jared Goff; Aaron Rodgers

Running back: Todd Gurley II; Saquon Barkley; Ezekiel Elliott

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk

Wide receiver: Julio Jones; Michael Thomas; Adam Thielen; Davante Adams

Tackle: Tyron Smith; Terron Armstead; Trent Williams

Guard: Zack Martin; Brandon Brooks; Trai Turner

Center: Alex Mack; Max Unger

Tight end: Zach Ertz; George Kittle

Defense

Defensive end: Cameron Jordan; DeMarcus Lawrence; Danielle Hunter

Interior lineman: Aaron Donald; Fletcher Cox; Akiem Hicks

Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack; Ryan Kerrigan; Anthony Barr

Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly; Bobby Wagner

Cornerback: Kyle Fuller; Patrick Peterson; Darius Slay, Byron Jones

Free safety: Eddie Jackson; Harrison Smith

Strong safety: Landon Collins

Special teams

Kicker: Aldrick Rosas

Long snapper: To be named by coach

Punter: Michael Dickson

Return specialist: Tarik Cohen

Special teamer: Cory Littleton

*-denotes starter