Patriots Tom Brady ties NFL record with 14th Pro Bowl selection

New England Patriots star Tom Brady tied a NFL record with his 14th Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday, while new breakout stars like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley and undrafted Denver Broncos rookie running back Phillip Lindsay earned their first.
Brady joined Peyton Manning, Tony Gonzalez, Bruce Matthews and Merlin Olsen as the only five players with 14 Pro Bowl selections, according to ESPN Stats and Information. But the Patriots only had two players selected to the Jan. 27 game in Orlando, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore joining Brady.
The surging Los Angeles Chargers, meanwhile, led all teams with seven Pro Bowl selections, continuing their hot streak after last Thursday night's win over the division rival Chiefs.
QB Philip Rivers, C Mike Pouncey, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Keenan Allen, DE Melvin Ingram and safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips were selected; it's the most the Chargers have had since 10 players made the trip to Hawaii in 2008.
The Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers had six selections apiece. The New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys each had five -- including Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who earned his 12th Pro Bowl selection, moving him into a tie for ninth place in NFL history.
AFC Roster
Offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes; Philip Rivers; Tom Brady
Running back: James Conner; Melvin Gordon; Phillip Lindsay
Fullback: Anthony Sherman
Wide receiver: DeAndre Hopkins; Tyreek Hill; Antonio Brown; Keenan Allen
Tackle: Taylor Lewan; Alejandro Villanueva*; Eric Fisher
Guard: David DeCastro; Marshal Yanda*; Quenton Nelson
Center: Maurkice Pouncey; Mike Pouncey
Tight end: Travis Kelce; Eric Ebron
Defense
Defensive end: J.J. Watt; Myles Garrett; Melvin Ingram
Interior lineman: Geno Atkins; Jurrell Casey; Cameron Heyward
Outside linebacker: Von Miller; Jadeveon Clowney; Dee Ford
Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley; Benardrick McKinney
Cornerback: Xavien Howard; Jalen Ramsey; Stephon Gilmore; Denzel Ward
Free safety: Derwin James; Eric Weddle
Strong safety: Jamal Adams
Special teams
Kicker: Jason Myers
Long snapper: To be named by coach
Punter: Brett Kern
Return specialist: Andre Roberts
Special teamer: Adrian Phillips
NFC Roster
Offense
Quarterback: Drew Brees; Jared Goff; Aaron Rodgers
Running back: Todd Gurley II; Saquon Barkley; Ezekiel Elliott
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk
Wide receiver: Julio Jones; Michael Thomas; Adam Thielen; Davante Adams
Tackle: Tyron Smith; Terron Armstead; Trent Williams
Guard: Zack Martin; Brandon Brooks; Trai Turner
Center: Alex Mack; Max Unger
Tight end: Zach Ertz; George Kittle
Defense
Defensive end: Cameron Jordan; DeMarcus Lawrence; Danielle Hunter
Interior lineman: Aaron Donald; Fletcher Cox; Akiem Hicks
Outside linebacker: Khalil Mack; Ryan Kerrigan; Anthony Barr
Inside linebacker: Luke Kuechly; Bobby Wagner
Cornerback: Kyle Fuller; Patrick Peterson; Darius Slay, Byron Jones
Free safety: Eddie Jackson; Harrison Smith
Strong safety: Landon Collins
Special teams
Kicker: Aldrick Rosas
Long snapper: To be named by coach
Punter: Michael Dickson
Return specialist: Tarik Cohen
Special teamer: Cory Littleton
*-denotes starter