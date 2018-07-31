Phillies acquire All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos, reliever Aaron Loup

The Philadelphia Phillies made another prominent addition to their lineup, acquiring All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos from the Tampa Bay Rays just before Tuesday's trade deadline, it was announced.

In exchange, the Rays will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations from the Phillies, who also received cash considerations in the deal.

The Phillies also acquired left-handed reliever Aaron Loup from the Toronto Blue Jays for right-handed pitching prospect Jacob Waguespack.

Ramos, 30, has been sidelined by a hamstring injury. He is batting .297 with 14 home runs this season for the Rays. His 53 RBIs are tied for second among MLB catchers. By comparison, the Phillies have gotten only 35 RBIs from the catcher position this season.

When he returns from the disabled list, Ramos figures to be the primary catcher for the Phillies, who have rotated Jorge Alfaro and Andrew Knapp at the position this season.

The acquisition of Ramos comes four days after the Phillies bolstered their offense by receiving infielder Asdrubal Cabrera in a trade with the New York Mets.

Loup, 30, has a 4.54 ERA in 35? innings this season.

Waguespack, 24, is 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 appearances (15 starts) in two levels of the Phillies' system. He is currently at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

In corresponding moves, the Phillies made room for Ramos and Loup on the 40-man roster by designating left-handed pitcher Zac Curtis and utilityman Trevor Plouffe for assignment.