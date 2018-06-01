Pistons and general manager Jeff Bower part ways, sources say

The Detroit Pistons and general manager Jeff Bower have parted ways, league sources tell ESPN.

Bower, the GM under former president and coach Stan Van Gundy, spent four years in the Pistons front office.

Detroit recently hired long-time league executive Ed Stefanski as special advisor, tasking him with reshaping the Pistons front office and coaching staff. Stefanski is running searches for a new GM and head coach concurrently.

Bower has been a well-respected executive in the league for two decades, earning praise for his organization and scouting acumen in 11 seasons as GM in Charlotte, New Orleans and Detroit. Van Gundy made final decisions on personnel in Detroit.

Bower helped lead Detroit back into the playoffs in 2015-16 for the first time in five years, and helped engineer trades for All-Star Blake Griffin and point guard Reggie Jackson. Bower has led two NBA franchises - New Orleans and Detroit - out of the lottery and into the postseason as the GM.

Bower was also a head coach with New Orleans and spent as a season as a Division I head coach at Marist College before joining Van Gundy and Detroit.