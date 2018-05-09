Raiders' Donald Penn will not be charged in domestic violence case

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders left tackle Donald Penn will not face charges after being a suspect in a domestic violence case, the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

"We did a review and ultimately decided there was insufficient evidence to result in a conviction," spokesperson Frank Mateljan told ESPN.com.

A radio call went out on April 29 at 9 p.m. and officers responded to Penn's Los Angeles-area home after he allegedly slapped his wife's buttocks, grabbed her wrist and poured a drink over her head. Penn, 35, had left the scene by the time police arrived to take a report.

A day later, Penn and his wife, Dominique, issued a joint statement to TMZ through their representative, Denise White, denying any physical altercation had taken place.

"There was a verbal disagreement, there was NO physical altercation," the statement said. "The two are in the middle of a divorce and it is a hard time for both parties."

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said that he has "zero tolerance" for domestic violence. In the wake of the late-April incident, Davis told ESPN.com he had spoken with Penn, who told the team owner he stood by the joint statement that no physical violence had taken place.

"If, in fact, there was physical violence, then I would have to take appropriate action," Davis said at the time.

Penn is recovering from Lisfranc surgery to his right foot after being injured in Week 15 last season. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension after holding out during training camp last summer. The injury ended Penn's streak of consecutive NFL starts at 170 games.

Penn, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, tweeted "MORE MOTIVATION" after the Raiders drafted UCLA left tackle Kolton Miller in the first round, No. 15 overall. Penn later deleted the tweet.