Rams' Cooper Kupp carted off with knee injury

DENVER -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field Sunday in Denver after suffering a knee injury and is questionable to return.

Kupp took a jet sweep in the second quarter, gained 12 yards and was headed out of bounds as safety Darian Stewart grabbed him by the face mask and eventually tackled him by the horse collar. Kupp lay on the Broncos sideline before he was taken away on a cart.

A second-year pro, Kupp also was sidelined for the second half of a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week after he was placed into concussion protocol. He cleared protocol a day before facing the Broncos.

Kupp did not record a reception Sunday. He has 30 receptions for 438 yards and 5 touchdowns this season.

Backup Josh Reynolds, who caught 2 passes for 39 yards last week, was inserted in Kupp's absence.