Rams' Cooper Kupp returns after being carted off with knee injury

DENVER -- Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was carted off the field Sunday in Denver after suffering a knee injury but returned to the game in the second half.

Kupp took a jet sweep in the second quarter, gained 12 yards and was headed out of bounds as safety Darian Stewart grabbed him by the face mask and eventually took him down with a horse-collar tackle, for which Stewart was penalized. Kupp lay on the Broncos sideline before he was taken away on a cart.

A second-year pro, Kupp was also sidelined for the second half of a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week after he was placed into the concussion protocol. He cleared protocol a day before facing the Broncos.

Kupp did not record a reception Sunday. He has 30 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Backup Josh Reynolds, who caught two passes for 39 yards last week, was inserted in Kupp's absence.