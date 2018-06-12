Raptors to promote assistant Nick Nurse to head coach

The Toronto Raptors are hiring assistant Nick Nurse to become the franchise's new head coach, league sources told ESPN.

Nurse is finalizing contract terms with Toronto, but met with president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster on Tuesday morning to accept the job, sources said.

Nurse, 50, replaces Dwane Casey, whom he worked under for the past five seasons. Nurse has six seasons of head-coaching experience in the NBA G League, where he won two championships and a coach of the year award.

The Raptors won a franchise-record 59 games this past regular season and had the No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference playoffs. But a sweep to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals cost Casey his job.

Casey was hired as the Detroit Pistons' head coach Monday.