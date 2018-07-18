Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan

The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to acquire San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard in a trade package that includes All-Star DeMar DeRozan, league sources told ESPN.

An agreement in principle could be reached as soon as Wednesday, league sources said.

Leonard and DeRozan are both aware that an agreement could be imminent, and neither is expressing enthusiasm for the deal, league sources said.

Toronto and San Antonio have been talking about the trade for two weeks, and several incarnations of packages have been discussed, league sources said.

Sources close to DeRozan told ESPN that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.

Leonard has been clear that he plans to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency next summer, so Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is taking a significant risk in pursuing the trade.

DeRozan has three years and $83 million left on his contract, including an Early Termination Option for the 2020-21 season.