Ravens' Alex Lewis carted off on stretcher after injuring neck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Baltimore Ravens guard Alex Lewis suffered a neck injury and was carted off the field in a stretcher in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Lewis is moving all of his extremities, according to a Ravens spokesman. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital for further examination.

Lewis was injured when he collided with a Titans defender, causing his head to snap back. After standing still for a few seconds, Lewis fell to the ground.

The Ravens medical staff looked at Lewis for several minutes before putting him on a stretcher. His teammates took a knee while Lewis was on the ground and then came over to see him when he was placed on the cart.

Lewis lifted his left hand while being carted off the field.

With Lewis out, the Ravens replaced him with rookie sixth-round pick Bradley Bozeman.

A fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Lewis missed all of last year with a shoulder injury he sustained in training camp.