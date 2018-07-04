Raymond Felton re-signing to push OKC past $300M in payroll, tax

Free-agent guard Raymond Felton has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN.

Felton's signing will push the Thunder's payroll and luxury tax hurtling past an historic NBA threshold: $300 million. The Thunder are responsible to pay $150 million in tax on the 2018-19 season's roster, if the roster stays intact through the end of the season.

Felton was an important part of the Thunder as their backup point guard a season ago, enjoying a career revival in his role. He has been a popular teammate and is considered a strong part of the team's good chemistry.

The Thunder are Felton's eighth NBA team in 13 seasons. He averaged 6.9 points and 2.5 assists in 82 games a year ago with the Thunder -- on the heels of playing 80 games two seasons ago with the LA Clippers.

For his career, he has averaged 11.4 points and 5.4 assists.