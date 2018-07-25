Red Sox acquire Nathan Eovaldi from Rays for Jalen Beeks

The Boston Red Sox have acquired right-hander Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league left-hander Jalen Beeks, the team announced Wednesday.

Eovaldi, 28, was 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 starts for the Rays this season, striking out 53 batters and walking only eight.

Eovaldi is 41-50 with a 4.22 ERA in 144 major league appearances for the Dodgers, Marlins, Yankees and Rays. He missed the entire 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Beeks, 25, made the first two major league appearances of his career this season, allowing nine runs on 11 hits in 6 1/3 innings for a 12.79 ERA.