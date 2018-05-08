Reds acquire Matt Harvey in trade with Mets

The Cincinnati Reds have acquired right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey from the New York Mets, three days after they officially designated him for assignment.

The Mets had seven days to either trade or release Harvey. The Mets received catcher Devin Mesoraco and cash. The Mets have been in search for catching depth due to injuries.

The Athletic reports that the Reds are paying the remainder of Mesoraco's $13.125 million salary, while the Mets are paying the remainder of Harvey's $5.625 million contract

Harvey will join the Reds later this week in Los Angeles, the team announced. The Mets began a series at Cincinnati on Monday.?

The Mets announced Friday that they'd decided to designate Harvey after he refused a demotion to the minor leagues to work on regaining the form that made him an All-Star in 2013.

Harvey began this season in the Mets' starting rotation, but was demoted to the bullpen after a series of tough outings. His results didn't improve in the bullpen, leading the Mets to see if he'd accept being sent to the minors.