Redskins release free-agent addition Orlando Scandrick

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The move comes as a surprise, considering Scandrick signed with the team this offseason and had worked all training camp as a starter. However, it also signals the Redskins' comfort with the development of their young cornerbacks.

Washington signed Scandrick in the offseason to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million in March. The Redskins wanted him to start in the slot and perhaps on the outside as well. That's how they used him throughout camp. The Redskins will save $2.093 million against the cap and have $500,000 of dead money in both 2018 and '19.

But a number of young corners have performed well in camp, including Quinton Dunbar, a fourth-year player who switched from receiver his first camp. The Redskins have been pleased with his development, but have always liked his ability in press-man coverage. They also have Fabian Moreau, a third-round pick in 2017 who has worked in the slot. The coaches have also been pleased with rookies Greg Stroman, a seventh-round pick, and Danny Johnson, an undrafted free agent. In addition, Washington drafted Adonis Alexander in the supplemental draft in July.

Scandrick spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, starting a combined 50 games the past four seasons.

The news was first reported by NFL Network.