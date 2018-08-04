Report: Angels manager Mike Scioscia likely to step down at end of season

Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia is expected to step down at the end of this season, according to a report by The Athletic.

Scioscia is in the final year of a 10-year contract, and the decision not to seek a new contract is his alone, according to the report, which cited major league sources.

Scioscia, in his 19th season at the helm of the Angels, and turns 60 in November. While the Angels last made the playoffs in 2014, and last won a postseason series in 2009, Scioscia did win the World Series in seven games over the San Francisco Giants in 2002.

Both Scioscia and general manager Billy Eppler declined comment to The Athletic.

The Angels are 55-57 this year and sit in fourth place in the AL West.

In addition to being the longest-tenured MLB manager, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (21 seasons) is the only active head coach in the NBA, NFL or NHL with a longer run with the same team.

There have been 111 other full-time MLB managers since Scioscia run with the Angels began in 2000, a total that jumps to 131 including interim managers. The Miami Marlins have had nine managers during that span, the most of any team.

The Athletic said it isn't clear whether Scioscia would want to manage another team starting in 2019, or if he'd look to take time off before pursing another opportunity.