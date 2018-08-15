Reports: Seahawks rookie RB Rashaad Penny has broken finger

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny has a broken finger after suffering a hand injury Monday in practice, according to multiple reports.

Penny, who left practice early Monday, was selected 27th overall by the Seahawks in this year's draft. He had been competing with Chris Carson for Seattle's starting running back job.

In 2017, his first season as a full-time starter at San Diego State, Penny led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns, which ranked second.

Penny's broken finger was first reported by The Seattle Times.