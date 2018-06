Richard Jefferson is sick and tired of all this LeBron James talk.

So much so that he's swearing James off as a friend (wink, wink).

In a message posted on his Snapchat account Wednesday, Jefferson wrote "with great remorse" that he's decided to end their friendship, as constant questions about where James will next play have engulfed Jefferson and his family.

Jefferson, 38, spent the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons with James in Cleveland. They won a title together in 2016.