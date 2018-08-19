Robert Wickens' flying crash damages fence, stops IndyCar race

Robert Wickens went soaring into the fence at Pocono Raceway in a scary wreck that brought Sunday's IndyCar race to a halt.

Wickens connected with Ryan Hunter-Reay and shot into a 360-degree spin into the fence. The fence was destroyed, and Wickens' Honda was scattered over the track.

Hunter-Reay, James Hinchcliffe and Takuma Sato were among the drivers involved in the wreck. Hinchcliffe seemed to be in pain, grabbing his wrists as he slowly left his car.

The race was red flagged, and drivers were allowed out of their cars. The race is expected to be delayed for at least one hour.

It was the second accident of the race, as Graham Rahal wrecked Spencer Pigot while the green flag flew on Lap 1. Pigot is out of the race, while Rahal was hit with a drive-through penalty on the restart for avoidable contact.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.