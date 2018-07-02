Roger Federer dominant in Wimbledon opener

New look, same old dominance for Roger Federer at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion began his title defense in style at the All England Club, brushing aside Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 in 79 minutes on Centre Court.

Lajovic held serve in the opening game but that was as good as it got for the 58th-ranked Serb. Federer reeled off the next nine games to take charge and was in cruise control after that.

Federer, 36, showed off the full repertoire of shots that have made him the most successful male player at Wimbledon, and he never faced a break point.

The only things unfamiliar about Federer were his clothes. He wore a Uniqlo outfit for the first time after ending his career-long apparel partnership with Nike.