Russell Westbrook won't have minutes restriction in Thunder return

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After missing the opening two games, Thunder star Russell Westbrook will make his return on Sunday against the Sacramento Kings.

Westbrook will be in his standard starting spot and has no minutes restriction, Thunder coach Billy Donovan said.

Westbrook underwent arthroscopic knee surgery on Sept. 12 and has been working back to availability since, which included ramping up his workouts in the past week. After responding well in recent contact drills, Westbrook and the team's medical staff made the decision for him to return.

With Westbrook back, Dennis Schroder will move to the bench as the Thunder's sixth man.

Without Westbrook, the Thunder have opened 0-2 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.