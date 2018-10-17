Ryan Tannehill ruled out for Lions game with shoulder injury

DAVIE, Fla. -- Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been ruled out Sunday versus the Detroit Lions, and the NFL has opened an investigation into how the Miami Dolphins reported his shoulder injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Brock Osweiler, who threw for a career-high 380 yards in a 31-28 overtime win over the Bears, will start for the second consecutive week. Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he's not sure whether Tannehill will be able to play at Houston on Oct. 25.

"He just can't throw," Gase said.

Tannehill participated in practice on a limited basis Wednesday. He worked on footwork and handed the off with his right (throwing) arm, but he did not throw during the open viewing period. The Dolphins plan to ensure he's healthy and ready to react to the stresses of throwing before putting him back out there, Gase said. Rest has been the recovery recommendation for Tannehill.

Gase said Monday that he was "not sure" whether Tannehill faces a long-term injury, but he said he has complete confidence that the 30-year-old quarterback will play again in 2018. When asked about Tannehill's situation, Gase quickly interjected, "Yes, he will be the starter" again when he's healthy.

With prominent players, particularly starting quarterbacks, the NFL routinely investigates injury reporting. The NFL will gather details of how Tannehill went from full practice participant last Wednesday and Thursday to limited participant/questionable on Friday to out on Sunday, and see whether Miami adhered to the league policy.

Tannehill was made a surprise scratch for Sunday's game versus the Chicago Bears after the Dolphins say his right shoulder injury got "progressively worse" throughout the week.

Gase said Monday that he believes Tannehill injured his right shoulder on a fourth-quarter sack-fumble by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap in a Week 5 loss at Cincinnati. Tannehill's arm was hit awkwardly from behind before he completed his throwing motion, and he was on the ground for a few moments after the play.

Although Tannehill was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday and Thursday, Gase later said that Osweiler took a few snaps with the first team on Thursday when Tannehill's injury worsened.

"It was such an unusual situation," Gase said Monday. "Last week, we started the week and he was sore, but it got worse as the week went on. That's why we found ourselves in a position that we weren't really thinking we were going to be in.

"Anytime he's been banged up or some kind of injury, he's always progressed positively. That's why we thought we would get the same thing. That didn't happen. That's why we waited until the last minute."

The Miami Herald was the first to report the NFL's investigation.