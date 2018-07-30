Sam Darnold expected to reach contract agreement, report to Jets

The New York Jets and Sam Darnold are expected to reach an agreement on a contract, and the rookie quarterback is expected to be at the team facility Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Darnold will sign a four-year, $30.25 million deal that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Sources had previously said Darnold's agent was seeking a contract with no offsets, which would allow him to receive his Jets salary and get paid by another team if he gets cut at some point. The Jets wanted an offset because it would provide some financial protection.

Darnold was not in attendance when the Jets began training camp Friday.

"I've played, I've coached, I've scouted. It's part of the business," coach Todd Bowles said Saturday. "It's just another day in the office. There's no animosity. It's just the business part. When he comes in, we'll get him caught up to speed and get him ready to go."

Information from ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.