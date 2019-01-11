Scotty Pippen Jr., son of Hall of Famer, commits to Vanderbilt

Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on Friday night.

Pippen Jr. took an official visit to the Commodores' campus earlier this month, and also had Washington State, San Francisco, Colorado State, UC Santa Barbara and Hofstra on his list.

A 6-foot-1 point guard out of Sierra Canyon High School (California), Pippen Jr. is considered a four-star prospect by ESPN. He played for the Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the 23-game season. Pippen Jr. also racked up 1.1 steals per game, while making just over 30 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Pippen Jr. is the fourth commitment for Bryce Drew in the 2019 class, joining four-star guard Austin Crowley and Texas forward Dylan Disu.

Vanderbilt landed elite point guard Darius Garland in the 2018 class, but he will miss the rest of the season with a meniscus injury in his left knee and could enter June's NBA draft.

Pippen Jr.'s father won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls and played in seven NBA All-Star Games. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2010.