Seahawks rookie RB Rashaad Penny has broken finger, expected to return for Week 1

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Rashaad Penny will undergo surgery to repair a broken finger but is expected to be ready by Week 1, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The procedure is being called "minor surgery on his pointer finger," which was fractured and will need a screw. A source told Schefter that Penny "would have played with it if this were late season/playoffs."

The Seattle Times was first to report Penny's injury and reported that the first-round draft pick's status for the Seahawks' regular-season opener against the Broncos is uncertain.

Penny, who was injured during Monday's practice, was selected 27th overall by the Seahawks in this year's draft. He had been competing with Chris Carson for Seattle's starting running back job.

In 2017, his first season as a full-time starter at San Diego State, Penny led the nation with 2,248 rushing yards to go along with 23 touchdowns, which ranked second.